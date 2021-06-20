SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra gives first live performance in 454 days

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 20, 2021 3:21 pm
The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra performs in front of a live audience for the first time in 454 days on Saturday, June 19, 2021. View image in full screen
The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra performs in front of a live audience for the first time in 454 days on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Global News

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra welcomed a live audience for the first time in 454 days on Saturday.

“The musicians are just so excited to have even 50 people come back in, to have that energy, to have that response is a blessing in many ways,” VSO vice-president of marketing Neil Middleton told Global News.

“We’re so excited, this is a first step forward.”

Read more: B.C. moves to Step 2 of COVID-19 restart plan on June 15 — what will you be able to do?

The orchestra has scheduled four live performances between Saturday and next weekend, all for a crowd of 50 — in line with relaxed provincial COVID-19 orders for in-person gatherings.

Click to play video: 'DJs and door prizes: Fraser Health holds overnight vaccine marathon' DJs and door prizes: Fraser Health holds overnight vaccine marathon
DJs and door prizes: Fraser Health holds overnight vaccine marathon

Middleton said more than 1,300 people submitted entries in hopes of getting a chance to see the live performance.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Lucky attendees included long-time supporters of the orchestra and front-line workers including doctors and nurses.

Read more: DJs and door prizes: Fraser Health gets creative with overnight vaccine marathon

Middleton said the orchestra will be taking a break over the summer, with an announcement about plans for live audiences at the 2,500 seat Orpheum Theatre to come at some point in late summer.

“Whether we can have 500, 1,000, 15,00 people in the concert hall, we’ll be ready,” Middleton said.

The VSO has been broadcasting performances virtually during the pandemic, something Middleton said will continue.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagbc coronavirus tagbc covid tagVSO tagVancouver Symphony Orchestra tagin person gathering tagvso covid tagvso live tagvso live performance tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers