Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP investigate threats on social media directed at Fergus, Ont. school

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 10:59 am
View image in full screen OPP say officers have been stationed at a Fergus, Ont., high school. View image in full screen
View image in full screen OPP say officers have been stationed at a Fergus, Ont., high school. Global News file

Wellington County OPP are investigating threats on social media that have been directed at staff and students at a high school in Fergus.

Centre Wellington District High School said in a post on its website that it was made aware of a “concerning message” on Wednesday night and immediately contacted police.

Read more: ‘Tap-out game’ at Kitchener public school leaves 1 student in handcuffs, another in hospital

OPP said investigators are working with the school and the Upper Grand District School Board to find the source of the threat.

Police officers were stationed at the school on Thursday along with additional staff and the board’s crisis response team.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Police operation closes south shore high school' Police operation closes south shore high school
Police operation closes south shore high school – Nov 22, 2021

It’s the second time this week that a threat has been made against a high school within the board.

Trending Stories

Guelph police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old after a threatening message was written on the wall of a washroom at College Heights Secondary School on Monday.

However, officers determined there was never any risk to the school and referred the teen to the John Howard Society’s pre-charge diversion program.

Read more: Guelph police don’t lay charges in connection with threat written in school washroom

“The program allows youthful offenders to avoid criminal charges if they take responsibility for their actions and complete a variety of tasks, which could include completing a program, volunteer work or a number of other sanctions,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Another 17-year-old was also questioned and released without charges.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph News tagGuelph crime tagUpper Grand District School Board tagSchool Threat tagupper grand tagfergus ontario tagCentre Wellington District High School tagSchool threatened tagFergus high school tagOPP school threat tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers