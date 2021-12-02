OPP investigate threats on social media directed at Fergus, Ont. school

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP are investigating threats on social media that have been directed at staff and students at a high school in Fergus.

Centre Wellington District High School said in a post on its website that it was made aware of a “concerning message” on Wednesday night and immediately contacted police.

OPP said investigators are working with the school and the Upper Grand District School Board to find the source of the threat.

Police officers were stationed at the school on Thursday along with additional staff and the board’s crisis response team.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

2:16 Police operation closes south shore high school Police operation closes south shore high school – Nov 22, 2021

It’s the second time this week that a threat has been made against a high school within the board.

Guelph police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old after a threatening message was written on the wall of a washroom at College Heights Secondary School on Monday.

However, officers determined there was never any risk to the school and referred the teen to the John Howard Society’s pre-charge diversion program.

“The program allows youthful offenders to avoid criminal charges if they take responsibility for their actions and complete a variety of tasks, which could include completing a program, volunteer work or a number of other sanctions,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Another 17-year-old was also questioned and released without charges.