Guelph police don’t lay charges in connection with threat written in school washroom

Guelph police say they have completed their investigation into an incident at a local high school and that no charges will be laid.

They say that a 17-year-old was arrested and cautioned for mischief and uttering in connection to the incident at College Heights Secondary School.

“Officers used their discretion and referred the youth to the John Howard Society’s pre-charge diversion program instead of laying criminal charges,” police said in a release.

Officers were called to the school on Tuesday after a message was found on a bathroom wall threatening violence against students and teachers.

Please see the board website for information regarding a concerning message found yesterday. We and the police take this matter very seriously and are investigating. https://t.co/kxksCS5Hio — College Heights (@CHSSHuskies) November 30, 2021

Police say two 17-year-old boys were questioned that day with the first being released without charges.

The second was questioned in the afternoon before being arrested and referred to the John Howard Society program.

Police say the program allows for young offenders to avoid charges as long as they take responsibility for what they have done and complete other tasks which could include volunteer work or a program among other options.

They say the school community was never really at risk in connection to the incident.

A note posted Tuesday on the Upper Grand District School Board’s website noted that it takes the matter very seriously and that the incident would be addressed quickly.

“Our students and staff are safe, and we will continue to work closely with the police on this serious matter,” the note concluded.