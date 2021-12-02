Menu

Economy

New Brunswick raises minimum wage by $2 per hour

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 9:38 am
Trevor Holder - Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour has announced a minimum wage increase by $2. View image in full screen
Trevor Holder - Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour has announced a minimum wage increase by $2. Megan Yamoah / Global News

The New Brunswick government has announced it is raising the minimum wage by $2 per hour to hit $13.75 by October 2022.

Trevor Holder, minister for post-secondary education, training and labour, made the announcement on Thursday, calling it a significant step to bring further harmony on minimum wage in other jurisdictions.

The rollout will have two phases, the $1 being adding April 2022 and the second being added in October 2022.

Click to play video: 'Activists say minimum wage still too low in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia' Activists say minimum wage still too low in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia
Activists say minimum wage still too low in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia – Apr 1, 2021

He called the increase a one-time “course correction,” adding this is a 17 per cent increase on wages in the province. It places New Brunswick as the highest minimum wage in Atlantic Canada.

The Human Development Council recently released a report that shows the livable wage in the major cities in New Brunswick.

In Bathurst, the livable wage is $17.45, Fredericton’s is $20.75, Moncton’s is $18.36, and Saint John’s is $19.55.

More to come 

