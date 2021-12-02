New Brunswick raises minimum wage by $2 per hour

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick government has announced it is raising the minimum wage by $2 per hour to hit $13.75 by October 2022.

Trevor Holder, minister for post-secondary education, training and labour, made the announcement on Thursday, calling it a significant step to bring further harmony on minimum wage in other jurisdictions.

The rollout will have two phases, the $1 being adding April 2022 and the second being added in October 2022.

He called the increase a one-time “course correction,” adding this is a 17 per cent increase on wages in the province. It places New Brunswick as the highest minimum wage in Atlantic Canada.

The Human Development Council recently released a report that shows the livable wage in the major cities in New Brunswick.

In Bathurst, the livable wage is $17.45, Fredericton’s is $20.75, Moncton’s is $18.36, and Saint John’s is $19.55.

