New report shows minimum wage in Halifax area needs to be nearly $10 more

A new report shows that the living wage in the Halifax region needs to be $22.05 per hour — nearly $10 more than the current minimum wage in Nova Scotia.

The Department of Labour said it is waiting for details from a minimum wage report before making any changes.

But NDP Leader Gary Burrill, who has been calling for a $15 minimum wage in the province since prior to this past election, said it’s well past the time for an increase.

“Anybody that has been in a grocery store this fall has seen what’s happened to grocery prices this fall, anybody that has put a tank of gas in the car this fall knows what’s happening to the price of gas,” he said.

“And yet the minimum wage sits at $12.75.”

The latest study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives puts the living wage for anyone in the Halifax area at $22.05 per hour.

The gap between the minimum age and the living wage has never been greater.

“When you are struggling to make ends meet on $12.75 an hour, you are likely working more than one job to make those ends meet and you are really experiencing the stress that comes with that,” said Christine Saulnier with Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives – Nova Scotia.

“That affects their ability to go to work, to bring their best to work and what we are saying, if you are to consider what the minimum needs to be, then let’s take into consideration the costs of living.”

Saulnier said government can do much more to support workers with the rising costs of living, by offering more tax credits and income support so the brunt doesn’t fall solely on employers.

“There are programs in place that many Nova Scotians aren’t getting access to, so our government could actually ensure more Nova Scotians get access to what’s in place,” she said.

The province’s minister of labour, Jill Balser, said they are looking at the minimum wage and waiting on a report from a review committee, which is expected at the end of the year.

“It’s really important that we look at the consideration that the review committee is going to bring forward,” Balser said.

“We know that this is an issue that impacts all Nova Scotians and again on that review committee, there are representatives of employees as well as employers.”

Meanwhile, Premier Tim Houston said Wednesday that his government is focused on creating economic growth opportunities across the province, and that will stimulate wage growth.