Health

COVID-19 vaccines: 18% of Ottawa kids 5-11 have 1st doses

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 4:52 pm
Alia Shujazala, age six, shows off her proof of vaccine after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine for kids at the vaccination clinic at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa Friday, November 26, 2021. View image in full screen
Alia Shujazala, age six, shows off her proof of vaccine after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine for kids at the vaccination clinic at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa Friday, November 26, 2021. Darren Brown / Ottawa Public Health

Nearly 14,000 Ottawa kids have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine shots in their first week of eligibility, according to the local health unit.

Ottawa Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reports that 13,887 kids aged five to 11, representing 18 per cent of the total age group in the city, have their initial shots as of Wednesday morning.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, said earlier this week that 40 per cent of local kids in this youngest eligible demographic have appointments booked through the provincial vaccination system. This doesn’t account for shots booked at pharmacies or doctors’ offices.

City-wide, 86 per cent of the population aged five and older now have at least one dose.

Meanwhile, OPH reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, surpassing the 32,000-case mark since the start of the pandemic.

The number of active infections held relatively steady at 329 in the latest report.

There are now 11 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, two of whom are in the intensive care unit.

