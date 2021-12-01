COVID-19: Peterborough vaccination rate at 85.1%; outbreak declared at Holy Cross Secondary

Send this page to someone via email

For the second day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 but the region’s active cases remain unchanged, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID tracker update, issued around 4:15 p.m., again shows 45 active cases of COVID-19. On Nov. 1, there were 14 active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Vaccination

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesdays. This week’s data:

Story continues below advertisement

All eligible residents (ages 12 and up):

87.6 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 87.5 per cent on Nov. 24)

85.1 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 84.9 per cent on Nov. 24)

5.4 per cent of the population had received a third dose (up from 3.9 per cent on Nov. 24)

Adults (ages 18 and up):

87.6 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 87.4 per cent on Nov. 24)

85.3 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 85 per cent on Nov. 24)

5.8 per cent had received a third dose (up from 4.2 per cent on Nov. 24)

Older adults (ages 70 and up):

95.4 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (unchanged from Nov. 24)

95.4 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (unchanged)

15.4 per cent had received a third dose (up from 11.4 per cent on Nov. 24)

Youth (ages 12-17):

88.1 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 87.8 per cent on Nov. 24)

83.2 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 82.7 per cent on Nov. 24).

0.2 per cent had received a third dose — up from 0.1 per cent on Nov. 24.

Youth (ages 5-11): Data not yet available; clinics began on Monday.

To date, the health unit reports that 241,027 doses of vaccine have been administered locally — an additional 2,785 doses since the Nov. 24 update. The health unit says 115,610 residents have received a first dose while 111,791 residents have received their second dose. As well, 7,115 residents have received their third dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Bookings for children ages five to 11 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine are available. Appointments have to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

The health unit will host a number of vaccination clinics for children at several Peterborough County schools. All clinics will be held outside of school hours. Clinics include:

Friday, Dec. 3: Norwood District High School from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10: Apsley Public School from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17: St. Martin Catholic Elementary School in Ennismore from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20: Millbrook/South Cavan Public School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29: Lakefield District Public School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other data

Other data from the regional health unit on Wednesday:

Story continues below advertisement

Outbreaks: Two active — An outbreak was declared Wednesday at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough (case details not available but an initial case was reported on Monday). An outbreak declared last Thursday at Rhema Christian School (a private school) in Peterborough remains active. An outbreak declared Nov. 20 at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough was declared resolved on Wednesday afternoon. That outbreak had five cases. “Fourteen full days have elapsed since the last positive case was at the school. Ministry of Health guidelines indicate that the school meets criteria for declaring the outbreak over,” said principal Natalie Bittner. The health unit has had 353 cases associated with 61 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Two active — An outbreak was declared Wednesday at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough (case details not available but an initial case was reported on Monday). An outbreak declared last Thursday at Rhema Christian School (a private school) in Peterborough remains active. An outbreak declared Nov. 20 at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough was declared resolved on Wednesday afternoon. That outbreak had five cases. “Fourteen full days have elapsed since the last positive case was at the school. Ministry of Health guidelines indicate that the school meets criteria for declaring the outbreak over,” said principal Natalie Bittner. The health unit has had 353 cases associated with 61 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared. Cumulative confirmed cases: 2,032 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

2,032 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Deaths: 24 — the latest death was reported on Oct. 30.

24 — the latest death was reported on Oct. 30. Variant of concern cases: 1,173 — seven more since Monday. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19.

1,173 — seven more since Monday. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19. Resolved cases: 1,957 — nine more cases since Tuesday. Resolved cases make up approximately 96.5 per cent of all cases.

1,957 — nine more cases since Tuesday. Resolved cases make up approximately 96.5 per cent of all cases. Close contacts: 304 — up from 237 on Tuesday and 179 on Monday. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

304 — up from 237 on Tuesday and 179 on Monday. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Hospitalizations: 97 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — one more since Monday. Peterborough Regional Health Centre late Monday reported five active COVID-19 admissions — up one case from Friday. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.8 per cent of all cases; 21 of the cases required the intensive care unit — unchanged since Nov. 23. ICU admissions make up 1.1 per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

97 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — one more since Monday. Peterborough Regional Health Centre late Monday reported five active COVID-19 admissions — up one case from Friday. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.8 per cent of all cases; 21 of the cases required the intensive care unit — unchanged since Nov. 23. ICU admissions make up 1.1 per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginning. COVID-19 exposure: 74.9 per cent of all cases (1,521) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 20.4 per cent (414 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.8 per cent (78 cases) are related to travel and one per cent (19 cases) have their source yet to be determined.

74.9 per cent of all cases (1,521) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 20.4 per cent (414 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.8 per cent (78 cases) are related to travel and one per cent (19 cases) have their source yet to be determined. Testing: More than 65,400 people have been tested for COVID-19 — approximately one in three residents. It’s an additional 100 since Tuesday’s update.

More than 65,400 people have been tested for COVID-19 — approximately one in three residents. It’s an additional 100 since Tuesday’s update. Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, eight charges have been laid against a total of four businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act. Late Friday evening, The White House nightclub/restaurant at 175 Charlotte St. was issued a Closure/Section 22 order requiring “immediate closure” of the establishment. On Nov. 21, the business was issued an $880 fine for exceeding the 25 per cent capacity limit. On Thursday, the health unit issued a Section 22 order against PB’s Peterburgers restaurant on George Street North to either comply with regulations or close the business for failing to follow Ontario’s COVID-19 protocols.

Story continues below advertisement

School cases

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board as of 4 p.m. Wednesday reported six active cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction: In Peterborough, there are single cases at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School and St. Peter Catholic Secondary School and two cases at St. Catherine Catholic Elementary School; single cases at St. Paul Catholic Elementary in both Norwood and Lakefield. The school board does not indicate if cases involve students or staff.

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reported on Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. there are three active cases among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction — a case at Adam Scott Intermediate and two cases at R.F. Downey Public School in Peterborough — both unchanged since Tuesday. The school board is dealing with 25 other cases at 12 other schools outside the health unit’s jurisdiction. The school board does not indicate if cases involve students or staff.

Story continues below advertisement

PPH has been observing an increase in COVID-19 cases that started as “just a cold”. If you feel unwell at all, please stay home and consider getting a COVID-19 PCR test. Testing information can be found at https://t.co/4CrR0jaAV5 pic.twitter.com/CjVRuVcHpQ — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) November 30, 2021

Trent University reported no active cases at its Peterborough and Durham campuses as of Tuesday afternoon. The university reports that 96 per cent of students and 97 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and zero per cent of students and zero per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus. The college will resume in-person classes and services in January 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit’s latest weekly vaccination rate data released on Wednesday can be found in this story.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.