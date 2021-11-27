COVID November 27 2021 6:11pm 02:06 COVID-19: Doctors encourage vaccination as Omicron variant emerges School is over for the week, meaning many families are taking their kids to the clinic to get COVID-19 shots. It comes as concerns are growing over the new Omicron variant. Some Ontario health units reintroduce restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8407586/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8407586/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?