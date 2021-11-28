Ontario reports 964 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 964 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial case total to 617,015.

Of the 964 new cases recorded, the data showed 498 were unvaccinated people, 21 were partially vaccinated people, 396 were fully vaccinated people and for 49 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Sunday’s report, 129 cases were recorded in Toronto, 81 in Simcoe Muskoka, 86 in Windsor-Essex, 58 in Peel Region and in Ottawa, and 60 in York Region. All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,994 as one more deaths were reported.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, 33,249 vaccines (27,900 for a first shot and 5,349 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 11.2 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 86.3 per cent of the aged 12 and older population. First dose coverage stands at 89.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health told Global News as of 8 p.m. Thursday nearly 8,000 doses of the pediatric vaccine have been given to children aged 5 to 11 across Ontario.

They noted some public health units, primarily in northern Ontario, are still awaiting supply.

Meanwhile, 600,537 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is around 97 per cent of known cases.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 6,484.

The government said 29,692 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 11,862 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 3.2 per cent.

Ontario reported 122 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 with 135 patients in intensive care units and 118 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator.