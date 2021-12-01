Alberta government commits $80M to develop and manufacture vaccines

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government says it will provide up to $81.2 million to four groups developing and manufacturing vaccines in the province.

Premier Jason Kenney says the money will address a need for vaccines that fight viruses such as COVID-19 and also support the broader pharmaceutical and life sciences sector.

The University of Alberta, Entos Pharmaceuticals, Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation and Northern RNA are the recipients.

Kenney says more than half of the money will go to the U of A’s Li Ka Shing Institute of Virology.

He notes a portion of the provincial grants will be contingent on the groups securing financial support from the federal government.

Kenney says the funding will also help to diversify Alberta’s economy.