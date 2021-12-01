SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta government commits $80M to develop and manufacture vaccines

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2021 3:47 pm
The Alberta government says it will provide up to $81.2 million to four groups developing and manufacturing vaccines in the province. View image in full screen
The Alberta government says it will provide up to $81.2 million to four groups developing and manufacturing vaccines in the province. Global News

The Alberta government says it will provide up to $81.2 million to four groups developing and manufacturing vaccines in the province.

Premier Jason Kenney says the money will address a need for vaccines that fight viruses such as COVID-19 and also support the broader pharmaceutical and life sciences sector.

Read more: Edmonton company receives federal funds to develop COVID-19 vaccine

The University of Alberta, Entos Pharmaceuticals, Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation and Northern RNA are the recipients.

Kenney says more than half of the money will go to the U of A’s Li Ka Shing Institute of Virology.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Canada signs with Moderna to open mRNA vaccine plant' Canada signs with Moderna to open mRNA vaccine plant
Canada signs with Moderna to open mRNA vaccine plant – Aug 10, 2021

He notes a portion of the provincial grants will be contingent on the groups securing financial support from the federal government.

Story continues below advertisement

Kenney says the funding will also help to diversify Alberta’s economy.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagUniversity of Alberta tagVaccines tagalberta covid vaccine tagEntos Pharmaceuticals tagVaccine Development tagLi Ka Shing Institute of Virology tagAlberta vaccine development tagAlberta vaccine manufacturing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers