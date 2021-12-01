Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.B. reports 93 new cases, 3 deaths, 12 people on ventilators

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 3:18 pm
New Brunswick reported on Wednesday three deaths and 93 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 676.

According to the province, there are 15 people in intensive care and another 52 are in hospital for a total of 67 people hospitalized. Twelve people are on a ventilator. There are two people under 19 currently in hospital.

Of the people who are currently hospitalized, 27 contracted COVID-19 due to the outbreaks at the hospitals in Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi, the province says.

Public health in N.B. has confirmed that a person in their 70s and another person in their 80s in Zone 1 (Moncton region) as well as a person in their 80s in Zone 2 (Saint John region) have died due to COVID-19.

Regional breakdown of new cases

The 24 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

  • eight people 19 and under;
  • three people 20-29;
  • five people 30-39;
  • five people 40-49;
  • two people 50-59; and
  • a person 70-79.

Fifteen cases are under investigation, eight cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and one is travel-related.

The 26 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

  • two people 19 and under;
  • six people 20-29;
  • three people 30-39;
  • seven people 40-49;
  • a person 50-59;
  • five people 60-69;
  • a person 70-79; and
  • a person 80-89.

Thirteen cases are under investigation and 13 cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 28 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

  • ten people 19 and under;
  • two people 20-29;
  • three people 30-39;
  • five people 40-49;
  • four people 50-59;
  • two people 60-69; and
  • two people 70-79.

Twenty-three cases are under investigation and five cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The six new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

  • three people 19 and under;
  • two people 30-39; and
  • a person 40-49.

Three cases are under investigation and three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The nine new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

  • three people 19 and under;
  • two people 20-29;
  • a person 50-59;
  • a person 60-69; and
  • two people 70-79.

Three cases are under investigation and six cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
