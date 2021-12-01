Menu

Canada

New Alberta rules hope to address issue of abandoned oil and gas wells

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2021 1:20 pm
Alberta’s oil and gas regulator has rolled out new rules aimed at addressing the growing problem of inactive and abandoned wells in the province.

The new rules will require the energy industry to spend $422 million next year and slightly more in 2023 on cleanup and remediation.

Read more: Abandoned oil and gas wells will be cleaned up despite backlog: Alberta regulator

Oil and gas producers seeking licences for new wells will also be assessed to make sure they are financially healthy enough to meet cleanup and closure responsibilities.

The new rules mark the first significant overhaul of Alberta’s oil and gas well liability framework in more than a decade.

Alberta’s UCP government first announced the changes last year. It said it wants to ensure industry bears the responsibility for well cleanup instead of landowners and taxpayers.

Read more: 3 executives booted from Alberta Energy Regulator

The Alberta Energy Regulator says there are more than 95,000 inactive wells in the province. There are also more than 73,500 wells that have been sealed and taken out of service but not yet fully remediated.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
