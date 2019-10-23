Menu

Economy

3 executives ‘no longer with’ Alberta Energy Regulator

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 2:03 pm
Investigation finds misuse of funds, scant oversight at AER
Oct. 4: Three independent investigations have determined that the former head of the Alberta Energy Regulator grossly mismanaged tax dollars. Tom Vernon has the details.

Three executive vice presidents with the Alberta Energy Regulator — an agency that’s currently under review — are no longer with the AER.

In a statement Wednesday, the regulator said “executive vice presidents Carol Crowfoot, Stacey Schorr and Mark Taylor are no longer with the AER.

READ MORE: United Conservative government to review energy regulator, replaces board members

“The AER board is committed to finding a permanent CEO as quickly as possible and will be working closely with interim CEO Gordon Lambert to ensure the AER continues to uphold its mandate to protect public safety and the environment.

“The board will also continue its work with the government of Alberta in its review of AER.”

READ MORE: Investigation finds misuse of funds, scant oversight at Alberta Energy Regulator

Premier Jason Kenney, fulfilling a campaign pledge, replaced the entire board with an interim panel and his government is reviewing operations.

Story continues below advertisement

Multiple government investigations, the results of which were released in early October, found the former head of the AER misused funds and abused trust by leveraging public money and resources to start a global consultancy group he eventually hoped to join.

They say Jim Ellis and other regulator leaders fomented a “culture of fear” in a search to root out perceived whistleblowers and eased out one senior lawyer.

AER board member quits, claims he was targeted by UCP during campaign
AER board member quits, claims he was targeted by UCP during campaign

READ MORE: Cover-ups, lies ‘a systemic cancer’ in world of oilpatch health and safety breaches: whistleblowers

Investigators estimate taxpayers are out about $2.3 million, most of it from lost salaries and travel and expense costs.

READ MORE: Head of Alberta Energy Regulator to step down in January

In September, Energy Minister Sonya Savage said the review will look at overall changes to the Alberta Energy Regulatory’s mandate, operations and governance.

She said its current board of directors would be replaced with interim members.

