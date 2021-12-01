10 local businesses partner to release Edmonton Holiday Gift Book

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Edmonton businesses have rallied together to release the Edmonton Holiday Gift Book, a gift card set for the 2021 holiday season that encourages shopping local on a “broad scale.”

“It’s basically a passport to some of the best experiences in the city,” said Matthew Stepanic, the owner of Glass Bookshop, one of the businesses involved.

"It's guaranteed to be enjoyed by anyone who loves to experience local."

The book includes 10 $20 gift cards for the 10 businesses, which its organizers believe showcase a huge assortment of some local options for Edmontonians.

“For those with a sweet tooth, it features small-batch ice cream shop Kind Ice Cream, and from-scratch bakery Sugared and Spiced,” Stepanic said.

“For those who want to add some personality to their home, they can visit some cool shops including Hideout Distro, Lot 34 and Maven & Grace.

“If someone’s looking for an excellent dining experience, the book also includes neighbourhood favourites Fleisch Delikatessen and Take Care Cafe.”

Shoe Shine Shack and Adewunmi Skincare are also featured in the book, along with Glass Bookshop.

Local businesses need support ‘more than ever’

Stepanic said that the book’s release comes during an uncertain time for many local establishments.

“Small businesses are continuing to suffer from the effects the pandemic has had on the economy,” he said. “And now many of us are also being hit harder by supply chain issues that are causing delays in receiving products and other goods for the holiday season, especially with the continued flooding in B.C.”

He said some Edmonton business owners have recently spoken out on social media about the need for support including from Kathy Ingraham, one of the owners of Fleisch Delikatessen, and Matt Phillips, owner of Edmonton’s Northern Chicken.

“The grind, for independents, feels impossible right now,” Ingraham said on Twitter Tuesday. “To me it feels like every other problem; systemic and layered and not individual…

“If you love something in your community and you’re able, we all need your support right now.”

“The Edmonton Holiday Gift Book offers that opportunity to back small business on a broad scale during uncertain times,” Stepanic said.

The book retails for $200, and was designed locally by Natalie Olsen with Kisscut Design and illustrated by artist Emily Chu.

Stepanic added the design itself is meant to give buyers a nostalgic feeling.

Courtesy / Edmonton Holiday Gift Book.

“The gift book is reminiscent of one of those cute Lifesaver holiday books that many of us loved as a kid,” Stepanic said. “They were just so fun to unwrap.”

The book is available for pre-order now on the group’s website, with pickup beginning on Dec. 15 at Glass Bookshop.

