Man sentenced to 22 years for sexual abuse of six boys in northern Manitoba

A man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for sexually abusing six boys and showing pornography to them and other boys in a northern Manitoba community.

Arnold Collier, who is 54, pleaded guilty in September to sex assaults that took place between 2017 and 2020.

Court heard the victims were all under the age of 16 and Indigenous.

Collier was given credit for his time in custody but still faces 20 years in prison.

There is a publication ban on information that could identify the victims or witnesses.

The Canadian Press is not identifying the community where the abuse happened.

Collier also pleaded guilty to breaching court orders that he not contact a previous victim from a 2018 conviction and not associate with anyone under 16.

Collier is originally from New Brunswick. He moved back and forth from the Maritimes to the northern Manitoba community where he worked as a mechanic.

He was convicted of sexual interference in 2018 and was ordered not to have contact with children or the original victim.

Court heard that people still saw boys coming and going from his home after the conviction. Court was also told girls were never allowed at the house.

An agreed statement of facts submitted to the court said the boys were from impoverished homes. It said Collier would give them marijuana, beer and cigarettes. He would also give them money and have them sleep over, court heard.

One of the boys told police about the abuse in August 2020. Soon after, several others came forward and Collier was arrested.