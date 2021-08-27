Winnipeg police identify suspect in sex assault along Red River trail system

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a suspect in a sexual assault along the river trail near Churchill High School earlier this month.

Police have previously said a teenage girl was seriously sexually assaulted around 3:45 a.m. Aug. 8, while walking along the trail.

Earlier this week police released surveillance video footage of a man dressed in black they called a person of interest in the case.

In a release Friday police said numerous tips from the public have led investigators to obtain a arrest warrant for a suspect.

1:45 Police warn of sexual assaults on popular Winnipeg trail Police warn of sexual assaults on popular Winnipeg trail – Aug 10, 2021

Jordan Andrew Bruyere, 29, of Winnipeg is wanted on charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and sexual assault.

He is described as 5’11” tall and 157 lbs.

Police are expected to release more information at a 1 p.m. press conference Friday. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Police had previously warned about a rash of sexual assaults along the same stretch of the river trail near Churchill High School.

They have said less than three hours after the teen was assaulted Aug. 8, a woman in her 20s was jogging along the river trail near Harkness Avenue, when a man came up from the riverbank, grabbed her from behind, and pulled her to the ground, police said.

The victim in that case was able to escape.

Police said a similar incident happened on June 12 at Cockburn Street and Churchill Drive, and that several incidents have taken place at various points along the west Red River trail system between April and August. In each case, the victims were women and girls from 15 years old to their late 30s.

Police haven’t said if the suspect identified Friday is also a suspect in the other cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call sex crimes investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

–With files from Sam Thompson