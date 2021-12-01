Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Case of eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder adjourned to January

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2021 12:25 pm
A doctor at an eastern Ontario hospital is facing a first-degree murder charge. OPP say they are investigating multiple suspicious deaths at Hawkesbury's hospital. View image in full screen
A doctor at an eastern Ontario hospital is facing a first-degree murder charge. OPP say they are investigating multiple suspicious deaths at Hawkesbury's hospital. Hawkesbury and District General Hospital/Facebook

An eastern Ontario doctor facing a murder charge has had his case adjourned until January.

Dr. Brian Nadler is accused of killing 89-year-old Albert Poidinger at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital earlier this year.

Read more: Case of Ontario doctor accused of murdering patient adjourned to September

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the hospital on March 25, after which Poidinger was declared dead and Nadler was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police have also said they are investigating the doctor in connection with several other deaths at the hospital.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths' Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths
Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths – Mar 27, 2021

Nadler’s lawyer has said his client, who received bail in early July, maintains his innocence.

Story continues below advertisement

Nadler is scheduled for a judicial pre-trial on Jan. 4, 2022 and is expected back in court the following day.

Read more: Doctor accused in Hawkesbury, Ont., hospital death released on bail

© 2021 The Canadian Press
OPP tagPointe-Claire tagbrian nadler tagAlbert Poidinger tagHawkesbury and District General Hospital. tagHawkesbury Hospital tagHospital murder tagDoctor murder charge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers