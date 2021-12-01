COVID-19: N.S. suspends out-of-province travel for kids under 12 taking part in sport, art events

Nova Scotia is immediately restricting out-of-province travel for kids aged 11 and younger who are taking part in sports tournaments and arts performances until at least early January to curb COVID-19 spread.

That means children in that age group cannot enter Nova Scotia for these activities either.

“We are seeing cases spreading among children through these types of events. Given that vaccination for this age group is only just starting to roll out, we need to take this step to help keep our children and others safe,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia, in a news release.

“I strongly encourage parents to book vaccination appointments for their children as soon as possible. It is our best defence against this virus and our best path forward to living with fewer restrictions.”

The rule, which is effective today, bans people, businesses and organizations from hosting sports games, competitions, tournaments, and performances that include children 11 and younger from outside the province as participants.

Children also cannot participate in these types of events outside of Nova Scotia. However, children are allowed to travel and attend the events as spectators. They can also continue to travel for regular practices, lessons and rehearsals “which is lower risk because they are interacting with the same group all the time.”

“Children cannot self-isolate after travelling or get tested for COVID-19 in order to participate in these types of events. This restriction will remain in place until at least early January and will be re-evaluated then,” the province noted.

Pediatric doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is the only vaccine approved by Health Canada for that age group currently, are already in the province. Vaccination appointments in Nova Scotia begin tomorrow.

