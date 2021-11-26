Nova Scotia opens COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children aged 5 to 11

Parents and guardians of children aged five to 11 in Nova Scotia can now book their child’s COVID-19 vaccine, the province announced Friday.

Children in that age group will receive Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. They will need two doses of the vaccine at least eight weeks apart and will be considered fully vaccinated after their second dose.

“The pandemic has been challenging for families and young children. School closures and social isolation from friends, families and activities they enjoy has been difficult,” said Premier Tim Houston in the release. “I strongly encourage families to consider vaccination for their children to protect them and everyone around them from the virus.”

Those who get the first dose of the vaccine at the age of 11 and who turn 12 before their second dose will receive the adolescent/adult vaccine for their second dose, the release said.

It said children won’t be able to get other vaccines, like the flu vaccine, at the same time as their other vaccine. They will need to get their other shots at least 14 days before or after the COVID-19 vaccine, unless directed by a health-care provicer.

“If families have to choose between vaccinations, the COVID-19 vaccine should be the priority,” the release said. “Anyone 12 and older does not have to wait 14 days between vaccinations.”

It said families are encouraged to schedule an appointment for the child as soon as they are able, since it will take a minimum of 10 weeks for a child to be considered fully vaccinated, due to the eight-week interval and the two weeks after their second dose.

“Nova Scotia’s experience with COVID-19 vaccines among older populations has shown that a single dose provides some protection approximately two weeks later, and there is no reason to believe that this would not be the case in younger children,” the release said.

There are about 65,000 eligible children aged five to 11 in the province, and the release said there are enough pediatric doses to provide first doses to all children by the end of 2021.

Families can book the appointment online. Booking by phone is only recommended if online booking is not an option, and callers should expect high call volumes.

Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, encouraged parents and guardians to make an appointment right away.

“While this virus tends to lead to mild illness in children most of the time, don’t take a chance with their health or the health of others around them,” he said. “This virus spreads like wildfire in children and getting this age group vaccinated will really help to prevent spread in our province.”

Meanwhile, New Brunswick opened COVID-19 vaccine appointments to kids earlier this week and began vaccinating children aged five to 11 on Friday.