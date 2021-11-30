Environment Canada issues wind warning for Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Calgary and surrounding areas on Tuesday night.

The agency expects “strong, damaging westerly winds” with gusts up to 110 kilometres per hour for the southern foothills.

The winds are expected to taper off Wednesday.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” Environment Canada said.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

Check weather warnings in your area on Environment Canada’s website.

