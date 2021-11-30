Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Environment Canada issues wind warning for Calgary

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 11:01 pm
A wind sock on a blustery day. View image in full screen
A wind sock on a blustery day. Getty Images

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Calgary and surrounding areas on Tuesday night.

The agency expects “strong, damaging westerly winds” with gusts up to 110 kilometres per hour for the southern foothills.

The winds are expected to taper off Wednesday.

Read more: Section of Highway 93 to be closed for days between Jasper and Banff over winter storm concerns

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” Environment Canada said.

Trending Stories

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

Check weather warnings in your area on Environment Canada’s website.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary weather tagWind tagWind Warning tagAlberta wind tagCalgary wind warning tagfoothills wind tagfoothills wind warning tagwind warning Calgary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers