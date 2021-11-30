Menu

Crime

Homicide suspect turns himself into Edmonton police after Canada-wide warrant

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 7:18 pm
EPS generic vehicle stock photo Edmonton police vehicle View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News

Edmonton police say a man wanted in relation to a homicide during the summer of 2020 is behind bars.

On Monday, the Edmonton Police Service said 35-year-old Ahmed Mursal Mohamed turned himself into police following a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Read more: Edmonton police investigate after man dies following west-end assault earlier in week

Mohamed is charged with manslaughter in the death of 31-year-old Abdikhadar Aden.

Aden was found by EPS in a west-end motel suite with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital and died of his injuries three days later.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate the case and believe there are additional suspects.

If you have any information regarding the events prior to the 31-year-old’s death, call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

