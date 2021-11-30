Calgary police identify victim in fatal targeted shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service identified the victim of last week’s fatal targeted shooting as Merke Mehreteab Merke, 25.

Merke had just moved from Edmonton to Calgary.

On Nov. 22 after 7 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of 28 Street S.E. for reports of a seriously injured man.

Merke died at the scene.

View image in full screen Calgary police responded to a fatal shooting in the 200 block of 28 Street S.E. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Jackie Wilson/Global News

After putting out a plea for dashcam video last week, police still need help identifying suspects.

“To date, we have received very little information from the public in relation to this investigation,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the CPS homicide unit in a Tuesday news release.

“Sometimes people might not realize how valuable the information they have is to our investigators, but even the smallest piece of information can be a break in the case for us. Even if you have dashcam video from the area and think there is nothing relevant on it, we are asking you to contact our investigators so they can have a look.”

Investigators believe the suspect or suspects drove away from the scene onto eastbound or westbound Memorial Drive. If you have dashcam video of Memorial Drive between Deerfoot Trail and 36 Street on Nov. 22 between 6:30 and 7 p.m., call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.