Crime

Calgary police identify victim in fatal targeted shooting

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 6:06 pm
Click to play video: 'One man dead after possible targeted shooting in southeast Calgary' One man dead after possible targeted shooting in southeast Calgary
The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is investigating a possible targeted shooting in the city's southeast that left one man dead. Jackie Wilson reports. – Nov 23, 2021

The Calgary Police Service identified the victim of last week’s fatal targeted shooting as Merke Mehreteab Merke, 25.

Merke had just moved from Edmonton to Calgary.

Read more: Man dead in targeted Calgary shooting: police

On Nov. 22 after 7 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of 28 Street S.E. for reports of a seriously injured man.

Merke died at the scene.

Calgary police responded to a fatal shooting in the 200 block of 28 Street S.E. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary police responded to a fatal shooting in the 200 block of 28 Street S.E. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Jackie Wilson/Global News

After putting out a plea for dashcam video last week, police still need help identifying suspects.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“To date, we have received very little information from the public in relation to this investigation,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the CPS homicide unit in a Tuesday news release.

“Sometimes people might not realize how valuable the information they have is to our investigators, but even the smallest piece of information can be a break in the case for us. Even if you have dashcam video from the area and think there is nothing relevant on it, we are asking you to contact our investigators so they can have a look.”

Read more: Calgary police want dashcam video of fatal shooting to identify suspects

Investigators believe the suspect or suspects drove away from the scene onto eastbound or westbound Memorial Drive. If you have dashcam video of Memorial Drive between Deerfoot Trail and 36 Street on Nov. 22 between 6:30 and 7 p.m., call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

