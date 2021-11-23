Calgary police want dashcam video of fatal shooting to identify suspects

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary homicide detectives are hoping to gather dashcam footage of Monday night’s targeted fatal shooting as they search for suspects.

Police responded to reports of a seriously injured man in the 200 block of 28 Street S.E. on Monday after 7 p.m. The man died at the scene.

The business owner who called 911, who Global News is not identifying for the sake of his safety, said he heard a noise at that time.

“When I ran to him and ask, ‘Hey, man! Hey man, you need help?’ he didn’t respond to me, and when I get closer, I see the blood is coming from his mouth, so that time, I call right away police,” he said Tuesday.

“When I was talking with the police, when I see around, there were about four or five bullets on the floor.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "When I was talking with the police, when I see around, there were about four or five bullets on the floor."

He said the incident was scary because it is a safe community.

“The first time in my life, in front of me, someone has got shot,” he said.

View image in full screen Calgary police responded to a fatal shooting in the 200 block of 28 Street S.E. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Jackie Wilson/Global News

Investigators believe the suspect or suspects drove away eastbound or westbound on Memorial Drive.

If you have dashcam video of Memorial Drive between Deerfoot Trail and 36 Street from around the time of the shooting, contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

– With files from Matthew Conrod

