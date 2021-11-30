Driver of stolen minivan facing multiple charges following Macleod Trail crashes

One man remains in hospital following multiple hit and run collisions Monday afternoon and is facing charges following the sequence of events.
The Calgary Police Service received multiple reports of a minivan being driven erratically southbound on Macleod Trail around 1:30 p.m. Police said the minivan was stolen from the 7500 block of Macleod Trail south.
In a news release, police said the driver struck at least seven vehicles and continued driving.
After hitting a northbound car turning left onto Southport Road southeast, the minivan rolled after hitting a traffic island. It came to a stop after mowing down a pair of large street signs.
The driver — a man in his 30s — received life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition on Tuesday.
The final car that was hit while turning left came to a stop at a light and the driver and passenger weren’t seriously injured, according to police.
People in the other vehicles that were hit were treated by EMS for minor injuries.
Southbound Macleod Trail was closed by police shortly after the collisions and, according to the city’s transportation department, reopened at around 7:45 p.m.
Police say speed is being considered a factor in the minivan’s collision. The minivan driver has charges pending of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and multiple hit and runs.
CPS is asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact police by phone at 403-266-1234 or you can remain anonymous by using the Crime Stoppers tip website.
