Fire

Fire destroys Port Hope house under renovations

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 3:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Fire destroys home in Port Hope area' Fire destroys home in Port Hope area
A fire early Tuesday destroyed a home in the Port Hope area.

No one was injured following a large house fire in the Municipality of Port Hope early Tuesday.

Firefighters from three area stations around 12:20 a.m. responded to a reported structure fire on Dale Road at Sylvan Glen Road after a driver in the area called 911 to report flames.

Crews arrived to find the building engulfed in flames.

Read more: Crews contain fire at Kingston’s Memorial Centre barn on Saturday

No one was home at the time of the fire, said officials at the scene.

It’s believed the house was under renovations at the time.

Northumberland OPP and Port Hope Fire Department are investigating the fire. The cause of the blaze is undetermined.

Click to play video: 'Port Hope house fire claims two lives' Port Hope house fire claims two lives

 

