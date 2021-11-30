Fire destroys Port Hope house under renovations

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured following a large house fire in the Municipality of Port Hope early Tuesday.

Firefighters from three area stations around 12:20 a.m. responded to a reported structure fire on Dale Road at Sylvan Glen Road after a driver in the area called 911 to report flames.

Crews arrived to find the building engulfed in flames.

No one was home at the time of the fire, said officials at the scene.

It’s believed the house was under renovations at the time.

Northumberland OPP and Port Hope Fire Department are investigating the fire. The cause of the blaze is undetermined.

