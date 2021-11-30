Daniel Lamarre steps down as Cirque du Soleil CEO and president

Send this page to someone via email

After 20 years of leading the Cirque du Soleil – one of the most famous circuses in the world – Daniel Lamarre is stepping down as president and CEO.

He is passing the baton onto Stéphane Lefebvre who had been operating as the company’s Chief Financial Officer for the past five years.

Lamarre will transition to the role of executive vice-chairman of the board, where he is expected to “leverage his unique relationships with key partners and communities to strengthen existing partnerships and drive new growth projects,” according to the organization.

READ MORE: World-famous Cirque du Soleil planning COVID-19 return this summer in Vegas

“While there was no specific timeframe for me passing the baton after 20 years building this amazing organization, I feel privileged to have contributed to the rebirth of Cirque du Soleil and feel now is the right time,” said Lamarre in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no doubt in my mind that Stéphane Lefebvre, after being instrumental in the relaunch of our operations, is the ideal next leader to take Cirque du Soleil forward to the next stage in its evolution as a company founded on the conviction that the arts and business, together, can contribute to making a better world,” said Lamarre.

Lamarre says that he will accompany Lefebvre for the next few months in order to allow a smooth transition.

In his new role, Lefebvre will be tasked with expanding the company’s global presence.

“It is an honour for me to take the lead of this Quebec flagship company, one of the largest contemporary live entertainment producers of the world,” said Lefebvre.

“I feel very fortunate to have the chance to participate in the revival of our shows around the globe. I thank Daniel and the members of the Board of Directors for their trust and support. Daniel’s tireless enthusiasm and drive transformed our company, and his tremendous leadership is responsible for growing Cirque du Soleil into the proud entertainment industry leader it is today. I am very humbled to take on this role and continue to build on his legacy.”

Lefebvre begins his duties on Dec. 1.

Story continues below advertisement