Entertainment

World-famous Cirque du Soleil planning COVID-19 return this summer in Vegas

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Cirque du Soleil freestyle ice skater hopes to inspire others with his videos and story' Cirque du Soleil freestyle ice skater hopes to inspire others with his videos and story

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group says it is resuming shows after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.

The company says “O” at the Bellagio and at Treasure Island will reopen this summer in Las Vegas.

Read more: Cirque du Soleil wraps up sale transaction, emerges from creditor protection

The group’s touring show division will present Kooza in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, starting in November, while Luzia will reopen at London’s Royal Albert Hall in January 2022.

Trending Stories

The company also says its affiliate show Blue Man Group will return to the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas this summer.

Read more: Details of US$200M loan offered to Cirque du Soleil will be revealed — but not yet: Quebec minister

Story continues below advertisement

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group cancelled its shows last year and cut nearly 3,500 employees due to the pandemic.

It was sold to a group of its creditors led by Catalyst Capital Group late last year after it was forced to file for creditor protection.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Las VegasCirque du SoleilCirqueLuziaBlue Man GroupCirque du Soleil Entertainment GroupMystereOLuxor Hotel and Casino

