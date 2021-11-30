Weather: Rain statement issued for Coquihalla, Trans-Canada highways in B.C.’s Interior

Send this page to someone via email

A special weather statement, calling for rain, has been issued for two highway passes in B.C.’s Interior.

According to Environment Canada, a third atmospheric river that’s about to soak southern sections of the province may impact vulnerable landscapes and local infrastructure throughout Tuesday.

The frontal system is expected to produce 40 to 50 millimetres of rain along the Coquihalla, from Hope to the highway’s summit, while 30 to 70 mm is expected between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The national weather agency is also calling for strong winds from the southwest.

“The last of the three systems to affect the coast is giving rain to the area, which will last through tonight,” Environment Canada said Tuesday.

“Precipitation will particularly impact the western and upslope sections of the highways.”

Areas north of Coquihalla Summit are expected to receive lesser amounts of rain.

For the Trans-Canada Highway, snow is possible from Rogers Pass to Kootenay Park. Rogers Pass has an elevation of 1,330 metres.

There is also a fog advisory for the East Columbia region.

“Snow levels will rise to near 2,000 metres tonight,” Environment Canada said.

“This will be accompanied by heavy rainfall on Wednesday. There is potential for increased runoff due to snowmelt and the heavy rain on Wednesday, increasing the risk of flooding.”

Along with the rain warnings, snowfall warnings are in effect for the Yellowhead Highway, from Tête Jaune Cache to the Alberta border, where 10 to 15 cm is expected.

“A frontal system will move through the area bringing periods of rain and mild conditions today,” Environment Canada said.

“As it passes tonight, snow levels will drop to near valley bottom. Rain will change to snow overnight or early Wednesday morning and continue until late Wednesday afternoon.”

For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

