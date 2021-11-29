Women charged after senior citizen attacked in downtown Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting a senior citizen in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside last month.

Danica Crystal Corke was charged with one count of causing bodily harm, Vancouver police said Nov. 24, after an independent review of evidence by the B.C. Prosecution Service.

The 71-year-old victim suffered a broken arm in the Oct. 23 attack and required hospitalization.

She was walking near International Village at Abbott and Pender streets when police believe the suspect confronted her, “yelling and screaming,” before assaulting her.

“When people come forward to report crimes, we often have success in holding offenders accountable,” said Sgt. Steve Addison in a Nov. 24 news release.

“Because this victim called police quickly, our officers were able to gather key evidence that led the identification and arrest of a suspect.”

