Teen allegedly stabs woman and dog at Vancouver SkyTrain station

A teenager could be facing criminal charges after he allegedly stabbed a woman and her dog in South Vancouver.
Police said a 14-year-old boy allegedly pulled a knife on a 32-year-old woman, stabbed her in the hand and then stabbed her dog near the Marine Drive SkyTrain station just after 10 p.m. Friday.
The victim was sent to the hospital for treatment. Her dog, which police described as a medium-sized mixed breed, was bleeding heavily and rushed to an emergency veterinarian.
Both of them are expected to make a full recovery.
The teen was arrested and has since been released from custody pending a future court date.
Anyone with more information on what happened is asked to contact Vancouver police.
