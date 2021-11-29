Menu

Crime

Teen allegedly stabs woman and dog at Vancouver SkyTrain station

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 7:32 pm
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A teenager could be facing criminal charges after he allegedly stabbed a woman and her dog in South Vancouver.

Police said a 14-year-old boy allegedly pulled a knife on a 32-year-old woman, stabbed her in the hand and then stabbed her dog near the Marine Drive SkyTrain station just after 10 p.m. Friday.

Click to play video: 'VPD investigating after five stabbed during violent Yaletown fight' VPD investigating after five stabbed during violent Yaletown fight
VPD investigating after five stabbed during violent Yaletown fight

The victim was sent to the hospital for treatment. Her dog, which police described as a medium-sized mixed breed, was bleeding heavily and rushed to an emergency veterinarian.

Both of them are expected to make a full recovery.

Read more: Victim, witnesses sought in downtown Vancouver stranger attack

The teen was arrested and has since been released from custody pending a future court date.

Anyone with more information on what happened is asked to contact Vancouver police.

