Indulge in generosity in the Okanagan on Giving Tuesday

It’s that time of year, when prices are slashed at your favourite retailers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and the deals are almost too good to resist.

After you indulge you can give back to your community with Giving Tuesday.

“Capitalizing on the idea of how busy we are with Black Friday and how much we spend and then also Cyber Monday evolved and now there’s Giving Tuesday just to kind of flip it on his head a little bit and think about others at this time of year,” said Kelly Paley with Okanagan Gives.

The movement asks that we all practice kindness and give generously to not-for-profits or those in need with monetary donations or with random acts of kindness.

“You can shovel (a) neighbour’s sidewalk, find out what organizations are looking for volunteers, just anything that really would put a smile on people’s faces,” said Paley.

“These days we have been through so much these last couple of years, so just find a way to give a piece of yourself and it doesn’t have to be financial.”

After successfully launching the first phase of The Bridge Youth and Family Services Youth Recovery House in May, to mark the day of giving, they are launching their $10-million fundraising campaign to complete phase two of the Youth Recovery House Program.

“Phase two is an opportunity for us to have a purpose-built legacy space for up to 16 young people who are struggling with addiction,” said Celine Thompson, The Bridge Youth and Family Services executive director.

“Young people’s minds are still developing so if you can intervene when they’re young, you really have an opportunity to shape things for the future.”

The Kelowna branch of the BC SPCA is holding their first drive-thru fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Casorso Road location.

“Proceeds are coming into the BC SPCA branch and will help the animals that we help here in the community,” said Sean Hogan, BC SPCA Kelowna branch manager.

“Funds coming into us are helping the most urgent need for animals at our branch here in Kelowna.”

For more details on how to donate or for ideas on what you can do to support Giving Tuesday visit www.okanagangives.ca