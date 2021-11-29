Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Indulge in generosity in the Okanagan on Giving Tuesday

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 8:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Supporting Okanagan not-for-profits on Giving Tuesday' Supporting Okanagan not-for-profits on Giving Tuesday
WATCH: As we inch closer and closer to the holidays, it's fitting that tomorrow is Giving Tuesday, a campaign that asks us all to reach into our pockets to support not for profits and anyone in need. Sydney Morton has more about how you can take part in Kelowna.

It’s that time of year, when prices are slashed at your favourite retailers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and the deals are almost too good to resist.

After you indulge you can give back to your community with Giving Tuesday.

“Capitalizing on the idea of how busy we are with Black Friday and how much we spend and then also Cyber Monday evolved and now there’s Giving Tuesday just to kind of flip it on his head a little bit and think about others at this time of year,” said Kelly Paley with Okanagan Gives.

The movement asks that we all practice kindness and give generously to not-for-profits or those in need with monetary donations or with random acts of kindness.

Read more: Rutland Winter Light-Up brightens the neighbourhood for the holidays

Story continues below advertisement

“You can shovel (a) neighbour’s sidewalk, find out what organizations are looking for volunteers, just anything that really would put a smile on people’s faces,” said Paley.

“These days we have been through so much these last couple of years, so just find a way to give a piece of yourself and it doesn’t have to be financial.”

After successfully launching the first phase of The Bridge Youth and Family Services Youth Recovery House in May, to mark the day of giving, they are launching their $10-million fundraising campaign to complete phase two of the Youth Recovery House Program.

Read more: Animal Food Bank receives boost to support B.C. flood victims

“Phase two is an opportunity for us to have a purpose-built legacy space for up to 16 young people who are struggling with addiction,” said Celine Thompson, The Bridge Youth and Family Services executive director.

“Young people’s minds are still developing so if you can intervene when they’re young, you really have an opportunity to shape things for the future.”

The Kelowna branch of the BC SPCA is holding their first drive-thru fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Casorso Road location.

Read more: Food Bank Friday: Central Okanagan Food Bank manages spike in demand ahead of holidays

Story continues below advertisement

“Proceeds are coming into the BC SPCA branch and will help the animals that we help here in the community,” said Sean Hogan, BC SPCA Kelowna branch manager.

“Funds coming into us are helping the most urgent need for animals at our branch here in Kelowna.”

For more details on how to donate or for ideas on what you can do to support Giving Tuesday visit www.okanagangives.ca

 

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC SPCA tagBlack Friday tagVolunteer tagHelp tagHelping hand tagDonate tagCyber Monday tagGiving Tuesday tagKelowna SPCA tagyouth recovery house tagThe Bridge Youth And Family Services tagOkanagan Gives tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers