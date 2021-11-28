Menu

News

Rutland Winter Light-Up brightens the neighbourhood for the holidays

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted November 28, 2021 8:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Winter light up event brightens Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood' Winter light up event brightens Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood
A family favourite event has made a long-awaited return, The Rutland winter light up sparked the beginning of the holiday season. Sydney morton has more.

After a two-year hiatus, the community light-up that signifies the start of the holiday season is back in Rutland.

“It’s a family-friendly event that we’re happy to have brought back,” said Christina Ferreira of Impact Events.

“It’s been an exciting day and obviously, everybody is ready to be out. You can bring your dogs here or you can bring the kids. You can get your holiday shopping done, so it’s actually a really great festival.”

Read more: Kelowna musician, Leila Neverland, shares new perspective on art in latest album

Families enjoyed activities such as live music and sitting down to write that annual letter to Santa. They could even go straight to the man in red himself.

To top off the family-focused day of fun, Rutland’s own hockey team, the Kelowna Cheifs, were on hand, ready to take on competitors willing to challenge them to a game of ball hockey.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kelowna’s ridesharing program expands to include e-bikes

The winter light-up festival has now wrapped up but, the tree will light up Rutland Centennial Part into the New Year.

