Kelowna musician, Leila Neverland, shares new perspective on art in latest album

Known for her big hair and even bigger voice, Kelowna’s Leila Neverland is sharing her latest album Little Big Storm with the world.

The five-track album shares her journey through the pandemic that led her to evolve as an artist.

“Creativity to me has always come super naturally and I can sit down in a piano and I just close my eyes and I’ll just play weird nothingness until I find something that feels good or journeys well and then like okay, I’m gonna go with that, I’m gonna riff on that and a song comes out of it,” said Neverland.

The album demonstrates her versatility as an artist, pulling inspiration from multiple genres incorporating scat, light melodies and busty vocals to create her unique blend of music.

“[The album] is definitely a demonstration of my breadth and the different genres that I bring into my music, there’s one song that is all just vocal looping,” said Neverland.

The fourth song on the album, Unconditional, shares part of her soul and her personal growth through heartbreak.

“I had learned so much about myself and about my strengths and who I am and my worth. But, this song is about being unconditional to your own self and so it expresses the love and expresses the sadness but it also expresses how we have the choice in what we perceive our experiences,” said Neverland.

The album is available to purchase online now for a hard copy at www.leilaneverland.com. It will be released virtually on Winter Solstice, Dec. 21.