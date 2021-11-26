Food Bank Friday: Central Okanagan Food Bank manages spike in demand ahead of holidays

Send this page to someone via email

The volunteers at the Central Okanagan Food Bank have been working overtime to keep up with rising demand during this difficult year.

“The economy, the food prices, the inflation costs, those are big factors and on top of it with all the fires and the floods, it’s been a busy but also a very tough year for families individuals, children and seniors,” said Trevor Moss with Central Okanagan Food Bank.

There has been a 20-per cent increase in clients utilizing the Central Okanagan Food Bank’s services this year and just as Moss and his team have been preparing for another spike in clients needing a little extra help during the holidays.

“What we’re seeing as we go into this Christmas season we actually have over 2,100 families that have registered for a Christmas family hamper, so it’s actually a 20-per cent increase compared to last year which is approximately 450 more individuals,” said Moss.

To meet that growing demand they need two things; monetary donations and volunteers.

“We need volunteers to actually volunteer to build the Christmas hampers, so starting on Dec. 6 right up until the 24th, we have around 70 per cent of volunteer spots filled but we still need another 30 per cent, so we just ask that you call in,” said Moss.

“The second thing is because of all the food supply disruption in the food chain, we are saying the best thing right now is to donate.”

You can help support local food banks like the Central Okanagan Food Bank by donating to our Global Okanagan Your Okanagan Calendar Campaign.

You can donate in the following ways:

Online:

Through Food Banks BC.

By visiting this website, you will be directed to make a donation to the bank in your area.

Food Banks BC will send your tax receipt directly to your email once your donation is complete.

By mail:

Send a cheque made to the Food Bank of your choice to:

Global Okanagan, 342 Leon Ave., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 6J2

In person:

At the Global Okanagan office at 342 Leon Ave., in Kelowna. We accept cash, cheque, credit or debit.

By phone:

Call our receptionist at 250-762-4535 or 1-888-762-4535 to pay by credit card.

When you donate online, by phone or by mail, we will mail your calendar(s) to you. Expect that they will take 10 to 14 days to arrive.

Please make a donation to the food bank of your choice in the Okanagan. Only donations of $30 and greater per calendar are eligible for a tax receipt.

Tax receipts for donations sent by mail, phone or in person will be receipted by the food bank you donated to. They will not be sent until the end of the campaign, which is Dec. 31, 2021.

Calendars will be available while quantities last.

This fundraiser is a collaborative effort between Global Okanagan and their partners.

— with files from Doyle Potenteau