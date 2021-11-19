Food Bank Friday: Penticton Salvation Army Food Bank clients increasing

Send this page to someone via email

The Penticton Salvation Army’s Food Bank has been busy as ever to keep up with an ever-increasing demand.

“We keep going with COVID,” said Paul Trickett, Penticton Salvation Army.

“Numbers are getting higher and higher as people are not getting the same money that they used to be getting.”

That demand has not only been caused by the ongoing pandemic but now due to the added pressure of the B.C. floods.

“The floods affect us greatly because the [grocery] stores are empty,” said Trickett.

“So we’re not getting what [grocers] would usually give us [in donations] because they have to take care of the general public as well,” said Trickett.

Story continues below advertisement

To keep up with the demand, what Trickett and his team need the most to continue meeting the growing need is monetary donations, he said.

While continuing to put nutritious meals on the tables for families in need now, the Penticton Salvation Army’s Food Bank volunteers are planning for a busy holiday season.

“Just our Christmas hampers alone we are preparing for over 800 this year last year we had just over 600 I believe,” said Trickett.

You can help support local food banks like the Penticton Salvation Army’s Food Bank by donating to our Global Okanagan Your Okanagan Calendar Campaign.

Read more: Global Okanagan Calendar Campaign kicks off seventh year

You can donate in the following ways:

Online:

Through Food Banks BC.

By visiting this website, you will be directed to make a donation to the bank in your area.

Food Banks BC will send your tax receipt directly to your email once your donation is complete.

Story continues below advertisement

By mail:

Send a cheque made to the Food Bank of your choice to:

Global Okanagan, 342 Leon Ave., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 6J2

In person:

At the Global Okanagan office at 342 Leon Ave., in Kelowna. We accept cash, cheque, credit or debit.

By phone:

Call our receptionist at 250-762-4535 or 1-888-762-4535 to pay by credit card.

When you donate online, by phone or by mail, we will mail your calendar(s) to you. Expect that they will take 10 to 14 days to arrive.

Please make a donation to the food bank of your choice in the Okanagan. Only donations of $30 and greater per calendar are eligible for a tax receipt.

Tax receipts for donations sent by mail, phone or in person will be receipted by the food bank you donated to. They will not be sent until the end of the campaign, which is Dec. 31, 2021.

Calendars will be available while quantities last.

This fundraiser is a collaborative effort between Global Okanagan and their partners.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Doyle Potenteau

1:55 Food Bank Friday: Princeton Food Bank to move into new building Food Bank Friday: Princeton Food Bank to move into new building