Food Bank Friday: Peachland Food Bank a lifeline for the community during pandemic, holidays

The Peachland Food Bank has always been a lifeline for the community over the pandemic; not only for families who need a little extra help but, also for people who are immune-compromised and the seniors.

“We have more needs because more people are shut in and not able to shop themselves, they come here and we are like a little grocery store for them and it’s working well,” said Judy Bedford, Peachland Food Bank president.

“We have a lot more couples and families (the pandemic has) taken its toll on. The numbers are going up like crazy, definitely more than double.”

The small food bank now prepares 100 food packages a month and is preparing 150 holiday hampers to help put nutritious meals on the tables of those in need. And the growing demand has been matched by community support.

“The donations and the people have been awesome in their giving,” said Bedford. “Even though the churches and the clubs haven’t been running they have been working behind the scenes and giving very well.”

Bedford says what they need now is monetary donations, non-perishable food donations, toiletry donations and gift cards. Monetary donations can be made with our calendar campaign.

