Food Bank Friday: Princeton Food Bank offers more than food to clients

The Princeton Food Bank is on the move, having grown out of its current home at the Princeton Baptist Church and moving to a new location.

“We got a gift of over $150,000 for the actual build and another $100,000 so we’re really excited about that and looking forward to it,” said Scott Musgrove, the food bank’s manager.

The food bank’s new location will be at St. Paul’s United Church. The building was donated and renovated through grants and with the help of a private donation. Musgrove expects to be in by January which will help the food bank continue to serve those in need of a little extra help.

“We have about 150 clients in the Princeton area, which is made up of roughly 47 families. We have said that as we get closer to Christmas and out of summer, they are numbers are on the rise,” said Musgrove.

This Christmas, not only will they be packing specialty goodies but they will return to hosting their annual Christmas turkey dinner for their clients, which gives them another chance to connect with their clients — something Musgrove said is an important part of their food bank model to ensure no client needs them long term.

“We work with our clients but not only what are their needs but what are these things causing you and forcing you to come. Obviously they are struggling and don’t really want to be using the food bank,” said Musgrove.

You can help support local food banks like the Lake Country Food Bank by donating to our Global Okanagan Your Okanagan Calendar Campaign.

You can donate in the following ways:

Online:

Through Food Banks BC.

By visiting this website, you will be directed to make a donation to the bank in your area.

Food Banks BC will send your tax receipt directly to your email once your donation is complete.

By mail:

Send a cheque made to the Food Bank of your choice to:

Global Okanagan, 342 Leon Ave., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 6J2

In person:

At the Global Okanagan office at 342 Leon Ave., in Kelowna. We accept cash, cheque, credit or debit.

By phone:

Call our receptionist at 250-762-4535 or 1-888-762-4535 to pay by credit card.

When you donate online, by phone or by mail, we will mail your calendar(s) to you. Expect that they will take 10 to 14 days to arrive.

Please make a donation to the food bank of your choice in the Okanagan. Only donations of $30 and greater per calendar are eligible for a tax receipt.

Tax receipts for donations sent by mail, phone or in person will be receipted by the food bank you donated to. They will not be sent until the end of the campaign, which is Dec. 31, 2021.

Calendars will be available while quantities last.

This fundraiser is a collaborative effort between Global Okanagan and their partners.

— with files from Doyle Potenteau