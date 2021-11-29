Giving Tuesday donations for Ontario dog rehab centre in Peterborough to be matched up to $60K

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society says two anonymous longtime supporters are pledging to match up to $60,000 in donations on Giving Tuesday to support the new provincial dog rehabilitation centre under construction in Peterborough.

According to the SPCA, supporters named “Elaine and Lloyd” (no last names were provided) will match all donations on Tuesday, Nov. 30, to support the first-of-its kind rehab centre, which is part of the Peterborough Humane Society’s $10-million animal care centre being built on Technology Drive. Construction began in May.

Along with the rehab centre, the facility will boast an adoptions centre, a spay and neuter clinic and offices. The 24,000-square-foot facility will replace the aging and cramped humane society shelter on Lansdowne Street.

The SPCA says the rehabilitation centre will fill a “critical and significant gap” in current services by addressing the individualized needs of dogs most difficult to adopt: dogs who need more care and support than an animal centre can provide.

The rehab centre will feature unique features, such as a real family living room to help dogs who have never lived indoors practise being in a home environment to prepare them for adoption.

“Imagine a place where dogs who have experienced emotional and mental challenges can go for behavioural support and rehabilitation,” said Dave Wilson, the SPCA’s senior director of shelter health and wellness.

“We are so very grateful for this tremendous gift to help make the provincial dog rehabilitation centre possible. To help us change the lives of dogs who deserve a second chance, please consider making a donation on Giving Tuesday.”

To date, $8 million has been raised for the animal care centre. For more information, or to donate, visit ontariospca.ca/dogrehab or the Peterborough Humane Society’s Our Pet Project website.