Alberta brings in rapid testing at health sites where COVID-19 vaccine mandate caused staffing shortage

Alberta Health Services is temporarily adding proof of negative COVID-19 test to its mandatory vaccine policy in some communities where the mandate would result in staffing shortages and health care for Albertans.

“Alberta’s government is directing AHS to introduce, temporarily, frequent and targeted COVID-19 testing as part of the organization’s Immunization of Workers for COVID-19 Policy,” a news release from the province stated.

“Only sites considered at significant risk of service disruptions resulting from staffing shortages due to unimmunized employees will be part of the testing program.”

In a news conference on Monday, AHS CEO Dr. Verna Yiu said the temporary rapid testing option would be available in a “small number of areas where lack of vaccination may impact patient care.”

It translates to about 260 AHS employees being eligible for the testing option at about 16 work locations across the province, she added.

That’s about 0.2 per cent of staff, Yiu said.

“I’ve heard from many Albertans, especially in smaller communities, who are worried this policy will impact patient care,” Health Minister Jason Copping said.

“We fully support AHS’ immunization policy, and I appreciate the tens of thousands of health-care workers who have made the right choice to get vaccinated. This directive is about protecting patient care — primarily in rural areas — which will always be my top priority.”

A positive rapid test result will mean that employee will be off work until they receive a PCR test result.

Any employee who opts out of the rapid testing option will be placed on an unpaid leave of absence. Any site that opts out of the testing option will be subject to review, Yiu said.

The proof of negative COVID-19 testing program begins on Dec. 13.

AHS’ immunization policy deadline will also be adjusted to Dec. 13.

“We stand steadfast on our vaccine policy,” Yiu said.

She explained that health workers have an ethical and professional responsibility to do all they can to protect their patients and being immunized for COVID-19 is a strong way to do that.

Any AHS employee who is not fully vaccinated by Dec. 13 will be put on an unpaid leave of absence.

To date, more than 96 per cent of full and part-time AHS employees and 99.5 per cent of physicians have been fully vaccinated, Yiu said.

About 3,000 AHS staff have either not submitted proof of vaccination or have chosen to remain unvaccinated.