SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta brings in rapid testing at health sites where COVID-19 vaccine mandate caused staffing shortage

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 6:46 pm
Alberta brings in rapid testing at health sites where COVID-19 vaccine mandate caused staffing shortage - image View image in full screen
Courtesy: Alberta Health Services

Alberta Health Services is temporarily adding proof of negative COVID-19 test to its mandatory vaccine policy in some communities where the mandate would result in staffing shortages and health care for Albertans.

Read more: Alberta Health Services extends deadline for COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees

“Alberta’s government is directing AHS to introduce, temporarily, frequent and targeted COVID-19 testing as part of the organization’s Immunization of Workers for COVID-19 Policy,” a news release from the province stated.

“Only sites considered at significant risk of service disruptions resulting from staffing shortages due to unimmunized employees will be part of the testing program.”

In a news conference on Monday, AHS CEO Dr. Verna Yiu said the temporary rapid testing option would be available in a “small number of areas where lack of vaccination may impact patient care.”

Story continues below advertisement

It translates to about 260 AHS employees being eligible for the testing option at about 16 work locations across the province, she added.

That’s about 0.2 per cent of staff, Yiu said.

Click to play video: 'Alberta Health Services to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all employees' Alberta Health Services to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all employees
Alberta Health Services to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all employees – Aug 31, 2021

“I’ve heard from many Albertans, especially in smaller communities, who are worried this policy will impact patient care,” Health Minister Jason Copping said.

Trending Stories

“We fully support AHS’ immunization policy, and I appreciate the tens of thousands of health-care workers who have made the right choice to get vaccinated. This directive is about protecting patient care — primarily in rural areas — which will always be my top priority.”

A positive rapid test result will mean that employee will be off work until they receive a PCR test result.

Story continues below advertisement

Any employee who opts out of the rapid testing option will be placed on an unpaid leave of absence. Any site that opts out of the testing option will be subject to review, Yiu said.

Read more: Alberta Health Services to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for physicians, staff, contract employees

The proof of negative COVID-19 testing program begins on Dec. 13.

AHS’ immunization policy deadline will also be adjusted to Dec. 13.

“We stand steadfast on our vaccine policy,” Yiu said.

She explained that health workers have an ethical and professional responsibility to do all they can to protect their patients and being immunized for COVID-19 is a strong way to do that.

Click to play video: 'Lawsuit launched against Alberta Health Services over vaccine mandate' Lawsuit launched against Alberta Health Services over vaccine mandate
Lawsuit launched against Alberta Health Services over vaccine mandate – Oct 25, 2021

Any AHS employee who is not fully vaccinated by Dec. 13 will be put on an unpaid leave of absence.

Story continues below advertisement

To date, more than 96 per cent of full and part-time AHS employees and 99.5 per cent of physicians have been fully vaccinated, Yiu said.

About 3,000 AHS staff have either not submitted proof of vaccination or have chosen to remain unvaccinated.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Coronavirus tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagAlberta Health Services tagAlberta health tagJason Kenney tagAlberta COVID-19 tagAHS tagCOVID-19 Testing tagVaccine Mandate tagrapid testing tagDr. Verna Yiu tagimmunization policy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers