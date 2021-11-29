Menu

Traffic

Calgary police close Macleod Trail following multiple collisions

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 5:25 pm
A vehicle is overturned near the corner of Macleod Trail and Willow Park Drive on Nov. 29, 2021.
A vehicle is overturned near the corner of Macleod Trail and Willow Park Drive on Nov. 29, 2021. Global News

One man is in hospital and traffic on southbound Macleod Trail is closed between Willow Park Drive and Southland Drive following a series of collisions.

At about 1:40 p.m. on Monday, police received calls about multiple collisions on that stretch of Macleod Trail.

Read more: Father, daughter die in Calgary crash on Macleod Trail

They confirmed several people are injured and one person is believed to be in life-threatening condition.

Police said the driver of what is believed to be a stolen vehicle was injured and taken to hospital.

Emergency crews attend multiple collisions near the corner of Macleod Trail and Willow Park Drive on Nov. 29, 2021.
Emergency crews attend multiple collisions near the corner of Macleod Trail and Willow Park Drive on Nov. 29, 2021. Global News
A vehicle is overturned near the corner of Macleod Trail and Willow Park Drive on Nov. 29, 2021.
A vehicle is overturned near the corner of Macleod Trail and Willow Park Drive on Nov. 29, 2021. Global News

AHS EMS confirmed they transported one adult male to the Foothills Hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Two others injured on the scene were treated by paramedics but did not require transport.

Police said Macleod Trail is expected to be closed “for some time,” advising drivers to find alternate routes.

…More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
