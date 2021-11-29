SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

TTC extends deadline for employees to receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 6:23 pm
A man holding a protective face mask and a cellphone waits for the streetcar at King and Yonge in Toronto on Oct. 1, 2021. View image in full screen
A man holding a protective face mask and a cellphone waits for the streetcar at King and Yonge in Toronto on Oct. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it is extending the deadline for employees to receive their second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a letter sent to affected staff, the TTC’s director of employee relations said that those who receive and submit proof of their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Friday will now have until Jan. 27 to get their second shot otherwise they will be fired the following day.

During that time, they will be on unpaid leave but will be able to return once they receive both shots.

Staff who are not fully vaccinated were placed on unpaid leave starting Nov. 21 and were previously told that they had until Dec. 30 to receive both doses of a vaccine, otherwise they would be fired effective Dec. 31.

Read more: Union loses injunction to halt TTC’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy

The letter said the extension comes after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) changed the recommended optimal time between first and second doses to eight weeks, up from three weeks for Pfizer and four for Moderna.

Trending Stories

However, the letter said that the extension will not be applied to employees who do not provide proof of having received a first dose by Friday; they will still be fired on Dec. 31 if they are not fully vaccinated.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green noted 93 per cent of active TTC employees are fully vaccinated.

City of Toronto also extends deadline for 2nd shot

Last week, the City of Toronto also announced that it was extending the deadline for employees to receive their second shot.

City staff who reported by Oct. 31 that they had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and will now be given at least eight weeks to get their second dose.

The deadline was previously Dec. 13.

Unvaccinated TTC workers placed on unpaid leave – Nov 21, 2021
