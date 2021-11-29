SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
COVID-19: UK to offer booster vaccine to all adults 18+ amid concerns over Omicron
COVID-19: UK to offer booster vaccine to all adults 18+ amid concerns over Omicron

Video link
KFL&A region hits highest active daily case count, records new COVID-19 death

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 4:02 pm
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health Unit reports its highest daily active case count. View image in full screen
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health Unit reports its highest daily active case count. Paul Soucy/Global News

The Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington region has seen another death related to COVID-19, as well as another large increase in the number of active cases, reaching more than 300 for the first time.

The new death brings the total number of cases for the region to nine.

Read more: COVID-19: KFL&A Public Health restricts household gatherings to 10 people

There are currently 301 active cases, after 109 new cases were reported over the weekend. There are also five new hospitalizations and six new outbreaks.

Of the new cases, 21 are in the 5-11 age group, and another 21 are in the 18-29 group.

Twenty-three people in the region are currently hospitalized from COVID-19, 9 are in ICU and 6 people are in need of a ventilator.

The cases per 100,000 rate has climbed to 112.3.

Last week, the health unit put a restriction on the number of people allowed within a private residence as a means to curb the number of cases popping up in the region.

