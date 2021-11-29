COVID-19: N.S. reports 2 deaths, 59 new cases over past three days

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported two deaths related to COVID-19 and 59 new cases over the past three days.

In a release Monday, the province said one of the deaths is a man in his 60s who was a resident of the East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home in Pugwash.

The other death is of a man in his 70s in Western Zone; he was not a resident of a long-term care home.

Of the new cases, there are 38 cases in Northern Zone and 21 cases in Central Zone.

“There is a new cluster of cases in a localized community in Northern Zone and there is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and parts of northern Nova Scotia,” the province said.

There are no new cases at East Cumberland Lodge. A total of 32 residents and 11 staff members at the home have tested positive, and four of the infected residents have died.

As of Monday, Nova Scotia has 171 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 13 people are in hospital, including four in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,686 tests on Nov, 26; 2,476 tests on Nov. 27; and 2,589 tests on Nov. 28.

Over the past three days, nine schools were also notified of a COVID-19 exposure at their school. A list of schools with exposures is available online.

As of Sunday, 1,632,289 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 789,898 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 18,800 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

Since Aug, 1, there have been 2,331 positive COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths. There are 2,145 resolved cases.