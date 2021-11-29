N.S. offering unvaccinated health staff a one-dose Janssen COVID-19 shot

Send this page to someone via email

In a move to increase vaccine uptake, the province is offering all health-care workers the opportunity to receive Johnson & Johnson‘s single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine

This is only for health-care workers who refuse to get the mRNA vaccine.

The announcement comes a day before Nova Scotia’s vaccine mandate comes into effect. As of Tuesday, all employees in key public sectors like health must be vaccinated or face unpaid leave.

In a release sent to long-term care facilities, Shelley Jones, project executive of continuing care, said there is a small group of people who are refusing to take the mRNA vaccine and may be interested in a viral vector vaccine

“Nova Scotia is being provided with a small and limited supply of this type of vaccine and are offering it to health-care workers working in high-risk settings, as this group is recognized as a priority group for vaccine,” Jones said.

The one-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is being delivered to select pharmacies across the province.

