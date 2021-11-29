Menu

Health

N.S. offering unvaccinated health staff a one-dose Janssen COVID-19 shot

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 12:33 pm
Vaccine needle View image in full screen
File. File / Global News

In a move to increase vaccine uptake, the province is offering all health-care workers the opportunity to receive Johnson & Johnson‘s single-dose Janssen  COVID-19 vaccine

This is only for health-care workers who refuse to get the mRNA vaccine.

The announcement comes a day before Nova Scotia’s vaccine mandate comes into effect. As of Tuesday, all employees in key public sectors like health must be vaccinated or face unpaid leave.

Read more: N.S. Health apologizes to N.B. woman after surgery abruptly cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols

In a release sent to long-term care facilities, Shelley Jones, project executive of continuing care, said there is a small group of people who are refusing to take the mRNA vaccine and may be interested in a viral vector vaccine

“Nova Scotia is being provided with a small and limited supply of this type of vaccine and are offering it to health-care workers working in high-risk settings, as this group is recognized as a priority group for vaccine,” Jones said.

The one-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is being delivered to select pharmacies across the province.

Click to play video: 'N.S. workers could be placed on unpaid leave based on vaccination status' N.S. workers could be placed on unpaid leave based on vaccination status
N.S. workers could be placed on unpaid leave based on vaccination status – Nov 19, 2021

— More to come

