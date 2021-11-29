Afghanistan refugees have begun to arrive in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

About 200 Afghan refugees have arrived in Waterloo Region. And more are expected in the coming days.

A new task force has been launched to help resettle them, says the Waterloo Region Immigration Partnership (WRIP).

It will involve members of the Partnership council and the Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Centre.

The Waterloo Region is one of 34 resettlement locations across Canada selected by the federal government for government-assisted refugees. A total of 40,000 refugees will be making new homes in Canada.

“Everyone plays a vital role in ensuring the success of our efforts to welcome and support refugees settling in the region,” said Tara Bedard, Immigration Partnership Executive Dire.

“We worked as a community to welcome many Syrian refugees in 2015-16, and we will do the same again.”

“We are leaning into what we know worked well during the Syrian initiative, and figuring out what we need to do differently in light of changes in the community, the pandemic and the ongoing restrictions we face,” Bedard said.