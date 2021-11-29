Montreal to host forum in January on ways to reduce gun violence in the city

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal is planning to host a forum in January about reducing gun violence in the city.

Mayor Valérie Plante made the announcement Monday at a news conference, adding that the goal of the forum is to come up with concrete actions to address gun violence and to better understand organized crime.

She says invitees to the Jan. 26-27 event include city officials, police and community leaders.

News on the forum comes two weeks after 16-year-old Thomas Trudel was shot and killed, the third teenager in the city to be murdered this year.

Montreal police deputy director Vincent Richer told the news conference today that participation at the forum by members of Montreal’s diverse communities is crucial toward addressing gun culture.

Plante says she will continue to call on the federal government to ban handguns and to tighten border controls.