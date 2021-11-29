Peterborough police use taser while arresting man involved in domestic incident

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police deployed a taser in the arrest of a man who uttered threats and threatened people with a knife during a domestic incident on Sunday morning.

Around 11 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in the area of Sherbrooke St. and Wallis Drive.

Read more: Stun gun drawn but not used on Peterborough man during arrest for damaging police vehicle

Officers located the suspect outside the home. He was “noticeably agitated” and yelled at police to fight him.

He also banged on the driver’s side window of a police vehicle, police said.

Officers drew a taser with the aim of de-escalating the confrontation, but the man did not comply. Instead, he punched a mirror off a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Story continues below advertisement

An officer deployed the taser, and the man was arrested.

A 32-year-old Peterborough man was charged with four counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm — one of the counts listed as spousal, four counts of failure to comply with a probation order, one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Monday.

The name of the accused was not released to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic incident, police said.