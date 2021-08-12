Stun gun drawn but not used on Peterborough man during arrest for damaging police vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man was arrested after a police vehicle was found damaged on Wednesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9 a.m., an officer in the back parking lot of the station heard a man yelling and then the sound of smashing glass.

The officer discovered a rear window of a police vehicle window had been smashed.

A witness provided a description of the suspect and officers soon located him nearby along Water Street.

Police say when the man failed to comply with an officer’s demand, the officer drew their conducted energy weapon. However, the weapon was not deployed as the suspect complied.

Tyler Henderson, 27, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody and appeared in court later Wednesday, police said.

In February 2021, police deployed a CEW on Henderson after he was allegedly brandishing a rock in the downtown area.

