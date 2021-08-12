Menu

Crime

Stun gun drawn but not used on Peterborough man during arrest for damaging police vehicle

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 12:41 pm
Peterborough Police Service say an officer drew his stun gun but did not deploy it during an arrest for mischief. View image in full screen
Peterborough Police Service say an officer drew his stun gun but did not deploy it during an arrest for mischief. AP file

A Peterborough man was arrested after a police vehicle was found damaged on Wednesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9 a.m., an officer in the back parking lot of the station heard a man yelling and then the sound of smashing glass.

The officer discovered a rear window of a police vehicle window had been smashed.

A witness provided a description of the suspect and officers soon located him nearby along Water Street.

Police say when the man failed to comply with an officer’s demand, the officer drew their conducted energy weapon. However, the weapon was not deployed as the suspect complied.

Trending Stories

Tyler Henderson, 27, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody and appeared in court later Wednesday, police said.

In February 2021, police deployed a CEW on Henderson after he was allegedly brandishing a rock in the downtown area.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa Police Service donating 39 tasers to Peterborough Police Service' Ottawa Police Service donating 39 tasers to Peterborough Police Service
Ottawa Police Service donating 39 tasers to Peterborough Police Service – Feb 2, 2021
