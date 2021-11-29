Pedestrian struck in Halifax dies in hospital, police don’t anticipate charges against driver

A pedestrian who was struck by someone driving a vehicle in Halifax on Friday evening has died from his injuries.
Halifax Regional police responded to Sylvia Avenue in Spryfield at about 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 26.
The 67-year-old man who was struck was taken to hospital, where he later died.
Police say the vehicle was driven by a 65-year-old man.
“The investigation is ongoing, and at this time, charges are not anticipated in relation to the collision,” police noted in a release on Monday.
This is the second fatal pedestrian collision in the city in the span of a week.
Two days earlier, 27-year-old Suete Chan was struck and killed while in a marked crosswalk on Pleasant Street in Dartmouth.
In that case, the driver was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
