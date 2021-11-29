Menu

Canada

Pedestrian struck in Halifax dies in hospital, police don’t anticipate charges against driver

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 11:10 am
A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Halifax on Friday evening has died from his injuries. View image in full screen
A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Halifax on Friday evening has died from his injuries. File/ Global News

A pedestrian who was struck by someone driving a vehicle in Halifax on Friday evening has died from his injuries.

Halifax Regional police responded to Sylvia Avenue in Spryfield at about 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 26.

The 67-year-old man who was struck was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Read more: Man injured after being struck by vehicle on Sylvia Avenue in Halifax

Police say the vehicle was driven by a 65-year-old man.

“The investigation is ongoing, and at this time, charges are not anticipated in relation to the collision,” police noted in a release on Monday.

This is the second fatal pedestrian collision in the city in the span of a week.

Read more: ‘Hard working and kind’: Woman killed crossing Dartmouth street came to Canada to start new adventure

Two days earlier, 27-year-old Suete Chan was struck and killed while in a marked crosswalk on Pleasant Street in Dartmouth.

In that case, the driver was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

