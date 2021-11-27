Man injured after being struck by vehicle on Sylvia Avenue in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A pedestrian has been struck and injured as a result of a motor vehicle collision in Halifax, N.S., on Friday evening.

In a release, the Halifax Regional Police said a man was struck on the 0-100 block of Sylvia Avenue and later taken to hospital.

READ MORE: Woman struck by vehicle while trick-or-treating in rural Nova Scotia

“The injuries are considered serious and potentially life-threatening at this time,” police said.

This incident is the second vehicle-pedestrian collision to occur in a week.

Police said the roadway will be blocked for a period of time, but local detours are in place.

1:26 Halifax businesses concerned over newly proposed street project Halifax businesses concerned over newly proposed street project