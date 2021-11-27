Man injured after being struck by vehicle on Sylvia Avenue in Halifax

A pedestrian has been struck and injured as a result of a motor vehicle collision in Halifax, N.S., on Friday evening.
In a release, the Halifax Regional Police said a man was struck on the 0-100 block of Sylvia Avenue and later taken to hospital.
READ MORE: Woman struck by vehicle while trick-or-treating in rural Nova Scotia
“The injuries are considered serious and potentially life-threatening at this time,” police said.
Trending Stories
This incident is the second vehicle-pedestrian collision to occur in a week.
Police said the roadway will be blocked for a period of time, but local detours are in place.
Halifax businesses concerned over newly proposed street project
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments