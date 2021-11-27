Menu

Traffic

Man injured after being struck by vehicle on Sylvia Avenue in Halifax

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 27, 2021 10:58 am
Man injured after being struck by vehicle on Sylvia Avenue in Halifax - image View image in full screen
Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

A pedestrian has been struck and injured as a result of a motor vehicle collision in Halifax, N.S., on Friday evening.

In a release, the Halifax Regional Police said a man was struck on the 0-100 block of Sylvia Avenue and later taken to hospital.

“The injuries are considered serious and potentially life-threatening at this time,” police said.

This incident is the second vehicle-pedestrian collision to occur in a week.

Police said the roadway will be blocked for a period of time, but local detours are in place.

